Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
PRAGUE Oct 12 Czech Republic 3 Malta 1 - World Cup qualifying Group B result.
At Pilsen Stadium
Scorers:
Czech Republic: Theodor Gebre Selassie 34, Tomas Pekhart 52, Jan Rezek 67
Malta: Roderick Briffa 38
Missed penalty: Michael Mifsud (Malta) 90+3
Halftime: 1-1
Teams:
Czech Republic: 1-Petr Cech, 2-Theodor Gebre Selassie, 6-Tomas Sivok, 3-Michal Kadlec, 8-David Limbersky, 12-Frantisek Rajtoral (11-Milan Petrzela 61), 13-Jaroslav Plasil, 17-Tomas Hubschman, 19-Petr Jiracek (22-Vladimir Darida 73), 20-Tomas Pekhart (21-David Lafata-81), 9-Jan Rezek
Malta: 1-Andrew Hogg, 3-Alexander Muscat, 5-Andrei Agius, 6-Luke Dimech, 15-Steve Borg, 18-Shaun Bajada (14-Ayrton Azzopardi 89), 8-Roderick Briffa, 13-Andrei Schembri (10-Paul Fenech 87), 4-Gareth Sciberras, 7-Edward Herrera, 9-Michael Mifsud
Referee: Anar Salmanov (Azerbaijan) (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Toby Davis)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
