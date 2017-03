(Fixes headline, no change to story)

Dec 14 A construction worker died after falling off the roof of the Arena Amazonia in Brazil on Saturday, FIFA and the World Cup organising committee confirmed on Saturday.

"FIFA and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) learnt of the death of the worker on Saturday at the Arena Amazonia site with great sadness," the statement read.

"We would like to send our most sincere condolences to his family, relatives, colleagues and friends." (Reporting by Martyn Herman)