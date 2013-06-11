June 11 Armenia's Yura Movsisyan scored twice as his unfancied side handed Denmark a shock 4-0 home defeat in their World Cup Group B qualifier, leaving the hosts with little chance of qualifying for Brazil.

The Danish nightmare in Copenhagen started after 27 seconds, Movsisyan firing home following a mistake by defender Simon Kjaer.

Kjaer was again the villain as Armenia doubled their lead in the 19th minute, keeping the Armenians onside as Aras Ozbiliz fired home.

Spartak Moscow striker Movsisyan netted his second on the hour mark and the Danes looked down and out, failing to create and looking vulnerable on the break as their normally slick passing touch deserted them.

With the Danes pouring aimlessly forward in search of a goal, Armenia's Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a late fourth - his goal ironically applauded by the Danish fans.

The heavy home defeat leaves Denmark in fifth place on six points, level with Armenia in fourth.

Italy lead the group on 14 points, with Bulgaria in the playoff spot in second on 10 points and the Czech Republic a point further back in third after six of 10 matches.