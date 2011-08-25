BERNE Aug 25 North Korea have been banned from the 2015 women's World Cup in Canada after five players tested positive for banned substances at this year's event in Germany, FIFA said on Thursday.

The world governing body said four of the players were suspended for 18 months, one for 14 months and the team doctor for six years. The North Korea FA was ordered to pay back its $400,000 prize money.

Colombian player Yineth Varon was banned for two years after she also violated doping rules.

