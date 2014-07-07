Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 There have been no positive doping tests at the World Cup in Brazil, FIFA's medical commission announced on Monday.
Jiri Dvorak, FIFA's chief medical officer, told a news conference that all 736 players involved in the tournament had been tested for performance-enhancing drugs, either before or during the finals.
He said there had been more than 1,000 separate tests in total - 777 out-of competition tests between March and the start of the tournament on June 12 plus another 232 so far during the tournament.
"We have not found any prohibitive substances... either prior or during competition," Dvorak said. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Ken Ferris)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8