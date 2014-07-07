RIO DE JANEIRO, July 7 There have been no positive doping tests at the World Cup in Brazil, FIFA's medical commission announced on Monday.

Jiri Dvorak, FIFA's chief medical officer, told a news conference that all 736 players involved in the tournament had been tested for performance-enhancing drugs, either before or during the finals.

He said there had been more than 1,000 separate tests in total - 777 out-of competition tests between March and the start of the tournament on June 12 plus another 232 so far during the tournament.

"We have not found any prohibitive substances... either prior or during competition," Dvorak said. (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Ken Ferris)