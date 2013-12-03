COSTA DO SAUIPE, Brazil Dec 3 The Sao Paulo stadium damaged when a crane collapsed on its roof last week killing two construction workers will be ready to stage the opening match of next year's World Cup, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Tuesday.

Blatter, speaking at a news conference following a meeting of the World Cup organising committee, said: "The problems we now face regarding the stadiums are so small we can close our eyes.

"But there is one sad fact and we deplore the loss of the two people who lost their lives last week and we are feeling sad with the families, but the stadium will be ready for the opening match."

Brazil are due to kick off the World Cup at the Sao Paulo stadium against opponents who will be known after Friday's draw.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Ed Osmond)