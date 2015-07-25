ST PETERSBURG, July 25 The winners of the Oceania World Cup qualifying group will have to play the fifth-placed South American side to reach the finals in Russia following the draw for the intercontinental playoffs made on Saturday.

In the other tie, the team which finishes fourth in the CONCACAF competition will face the fifth-placed team from Asia. Both ties will be played over two legs.

Uruguay have finished fifth in the last four South American World Cup qualifying competitions and taken part in an intercontinental playoff each time. The beat Australia in 2001, lost to them four years later, beat Costa Rica in 2009 and Jordan in 2013.

New Zealand are firm favourites to win the Oceania group.

