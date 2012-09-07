AMSTERDAM, Sept 7 Goals from Robin van Persie and Luciano Narsingh got the Netherlands back on track after a disappointing European Championship campaign as they beat Turkey 2-0 in their opening Group D World Cup qualifier on Friday.

Van Persie put the Dutch in front after 17 minutes while Narsingh broke through on the counter attack in added time to seal an 11th straight World Cup qualifying win for the hosts.

The home side's rejigged defence, including 20-year-old Bruno Martins Indi and teenager Jetro Willems, made a shaky start, allowing Omer Toprak to go close with a first-minute header for the visitors.

Despite the Turks enjoying the better of the opening exchanges backed by about 20,000 fans, the Dutch opened the scoring when Van Persie met a Wesley Sneijder corner.

The goal boosted the home side's confidence but their careless defending continued when Willems lost the ball to Arda Turan only for the midfielder to shoot wide.

Just before the break Netherlands keeper Tim Krul hesitated and almost let in Umut Bulut whose header hit the bar.

Turkey began to run out of ideas and energy in the second half, allowing the Dutch to regroup and take the game to the visitors.

Van Persie and Robben had decent chances before Narsingh wrapped up the victory in stoppage time. (Reporting by Theo Ruizenaar; Editing by Matt Barker)