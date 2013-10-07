Oct 7 Netherlands have recalled Norwich City midfielder Leroy Fer after two players dropped out of coach Louis van Gaal's World Cup squad.

He replaces Swansea City's Jonathan de Guzman (groin injury) and Stijn Schaars of PSV Eindhoven (knee), the Dutch FA said on its website (www.knvb.nl).

The Netherlands, who have already booked their place in next year's finals, host Hungary in a qualifier on Friday before playing Turkey in Istanbul four days later.

Fer, 23, won the second of his two caps against Turkey in Amsterdam 13 months ago. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson editing by Tony Jimenez)