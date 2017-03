AMSTERDAM Oct 11 Robin van Persie broke the Netherlands' goalscoring record when he struck a hat-trick to reach 41 international goals in their World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Friday.

The striker netted after 15, 42 and 52 minutes to break the 40-goal record held by Patrick Kluivert, who was watching from the Dutch bench and congratulated his compatriot. (Editing by Ken Ferris and Sonia Oxley)