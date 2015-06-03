June 3 Ecuador will bring a burst of freshness to Canada next month with a 26-year-old coach leading the small Andean country at its maiden Women's World Cup.

The canary yellow "Tri," 48th in the FIFA world ranking, qualified by the skin of their necks after star striker Monica Quinteros scored an eleventh hour goal against Trinidad and Tobago in the playoffs.

"The players have evolved positively since, I think we're going to show a much fresher, faster team at the World Cup," said coach Vanessa Arauz in a recent interview with local sports news outlet Mas Deportes.

Ecuador, improving as part of a boom of women playing soccer in football-crazy South America, will face off against Cameroon, Japan and Switzerland in Group C.

Cameroon boast quick players and Switzerland a well-oiled team, while Japan are strong tactically, said Arauz.

"Thankfully, we have all three styles too," added Arauz, who says she is the youngest coach in a FIFA World Cup and according to world soccer's governing body was the first woman to graduate as a football coach in Ecuador.

Still, despite Arauz's gusto, an upset will be tricky against Japan, ranked 4th, and Switzerland, ranked 19th, though Cameroon, ranked 53rd, present a more feasible challenge.

"We're working towards going past the eights (last 16) and maybe even bringing the World Cup here, it's not impossible," Arauz said.

Ecuador open their campaign in Vancouver against Cameroon on June 8, then face Switzerland in the same city on June 12 before playing Japan in Winnipeg on June 16.

The final is in Vancouver on July 5. (Editing by Rex Gowar)