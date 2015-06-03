June 3 Factbox on Women's World Cup qualifiers Ecuador:
Women's World Cup record:
Previous appearances in finals: 0
Best performance: N/A
Drawn in Group C with Japan, Switzerland and Cameroon
- -
Coach: Vanessa Arauz
The 26-year-old brings a balance of youth and experience to the team. Arauz was the first female graduate of Ecuador's football institute and has been in charge of all women's national sides since 2013.
- -
Key player: Monica Quinteros. Age: 26. Forward
Scored in the first minute of added time against Trinidad and Tobago to clinch her team's ticket to Canada.
- -
FIFA World Ranking: 48
- -
How qualified: Beat Trinidad and Tobago in playoffs
- -
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Shirley Berruz, Andrea Vera, Irene Tobar
Defenders: Katherine Ortiz, Nancy Aguilar, Merly Zambrano, Angie Ponce, Ingrid Rodriguez, Ligia Moreira
Midfielders: Mayra Olvera, Erika Vasquez, Madelin Riera, Ana Palacios, Alexandra Salvador, Adriana Barre, Kerlly Real, Mabel Velarde
Forwards: Giannina Lattanzio, Ambar Torres, Monica Quinteros, Carina Caicedo, Denise Pesantes, Mariela Jacome (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Rex Gowar)