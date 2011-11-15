QUITO Nov 16 Halftime substitute Edison Mendez set Ecuador on the way to a 2-0 World Cup qualifying win over an uninspired Peru whose trio of German-based strikers all failed to fire on Tuesday.

Former PSV Eindhoven midfielder Mendez opened the scoring midway through the second half at the Atahualpa, 2,800 metres above sea level, before Cristian Benitez's late goal settled the match.

Ecuador, who qualified for the 2002 and 2006 tournaments but missed out on South Africa, have six points from three games in the nine-team South American qualifying group.

Peru, who last qualified in 1982, have three points after two successive away defeats.

Werder Bremen forward Claudio Pizarro, who has never managed to produce his prolific Bundesliga scoring at international level, was substituted shortly before the goal for Peru as was an equally disappointing Jefferson Farfan.

The Schalke 04 player ended a lacklustre performance by limping off injured, although he returned to the pitch at full time to join in a melee between the players, which was quelled by coaching staff.

Hamburg SV's Paolo Guerrero looked more lively and was twice close to scoring in a scrappy first-half played against to the backdrop of a cacophony of bicycle horns.

Mendez's appearance brought the hosts to life and the 32-year-old, who scored their first goal at the World Cup finals against Croatia in 2002, quickly produced a dangerous inswinging free kick.

With Peru looking to settle for a draw, Benitez made a surging run from the centre circle and found an unmarked Mendez who drilled his shot between Raul Fernandez and the near post in the 70th minute.

Ecuador caught the visitors on the break again when Jaime Ayovi burst clear down the right and his low centre was turned in by Mexican-based former Birmingham City forward Benitez. (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslinks:

for more soccer stories