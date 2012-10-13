QUITO Oct 12 Striker Felipe Caicedo scored twice as Ecuador extended their perfect home record with a fifth World Cup qualifying win against a Chile side who had two players sent off on Friday.

The win put Ecuador level with Colombia, although behind on goal difference, at the top of the nine-nation South American group with 16 points from eight matches.

Argentina, with 14 from seven, can reclaim the lead with a home victory over Uruguay later on Friday night.

Chile went in front with an own goal by Ecuador defender Juan Carlos Paredes when he attempted to cut out a cross from Mauricio Isla in the 25th minute.

It was a shock to the Ecuadoreans, more used to the rarefied air at the Atahualpa stadium in Quito nearly 3,000 metres above sea level, who had dominated the early exchanges.

However, Caicedo equalised eight minutes later and put Ecuador in front in the 55th minute when his penalty was parried by Miguel Pinto but the striker netted the rebound.

Chile defender Pablo Contreras was sent off for the foul on Renato Ibarra that resulted in the penalty and midfielder Arturo Vidal was also shown the red card near the end for elbowing an opponent.

Midfielder Segundo Castillo scored Ecuador's third goal with a header three minutes into added time. (Reporting by Alejandra Valencia; writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)