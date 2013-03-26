QUITO, March 26 Two-goal Jefferson Montero inspired Ecuador to a sparkling 4-1 win over Paraguay on Tuesday that put them within touching distance of next year's World Cup and all but ended the hopes of their opponents.

Montero's trickery tormented the visitors throughout as Ecuador made it six straight home wins at the Atahualpa stadium, situated 2,800 metres above sea level, in the South American qualifying group.

Ecuador stayed in the top three of the nine-team group with 20 points from 10 games while Paraguay are bottom with eight from 11.

The top four qualify directly for the finals in Brazil and the fifth play off against the fifth team from Asia.

Paraguay, who have qualified for the last four World Cups and reached the quarter-finals in 2010, grabbed the lead when Luis Caballero rifled in a low shot in the 15th minute after the ball ricocheted around the penalty area.

Ecuador then took control with Montero causing huge problems down the left and they levelled seven minutes from the break when he won a free kick and Walter Ayovi's inswinging effort was bundled in by Felipe Caicedo.

Muscular former Manchester City forward Caicedo was booked for taking his shirt off as he ran to the crowd to celebrate his fifth goal of the competition.

Paraguay looked tired even by halftime and it was no surprise when Ecuador went ahead five minutes into the second half.

A crossfield free kick found Montero and the 23-year-old controlled the ball before speeding away from Ivan Piris and placing a low shot into the far corner of the net.

Four minutes later the Mexico-based forward brilliantly escaped two defenders, stopped in his tracks and chipped the ball across for Christian Benitez to head the third.

Montero completed the scoring when he ran at the defence again and scored with a deflected shot from the edge of the area in the 74th minute. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Tony Jimenez)