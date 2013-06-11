QUITO, June 11 Argentina took a fourth-minute lead with a Sergio Aguero penalty then hung on desperately for a 1-1 draw away to Ecuador in a World Cup qualifier in the energy sapping thin air of Quito on Tuesday.

The Argentines, with World Player of the Year Lionel Messi only playing for the last half hour, had their lead in the South American group cut to three points with Colombia's 2-0 home win over Peru.

Argentina have 26 points, Colombia 23 and Ecuador, who dropped their first points in seven home qualifiers at the Atahualpa where visiting teams struggle at 2,800 metres, remain third with 21.

Argentina made a quick start and Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez could only parry Angel Di Maria's stinging shot then upended Rodrigo Palacio as the striker chased the loose ball.

Aguero stepped up to send the penalty into the bottom left corner with Dominguez diving the other way.

Ecuador hit back at a corner in the 17th minute with a static defence allowing Segundo Castillo a free header from inside the six-yard box.

The home side then failed to capitalise on a string of corners in both halves and the introduction of Messi, recently recovered from injury, on the hour added little spark to Argentina's attack.

Argentina had midfielder Javier Mascherano shown the red card towards the end of the match in a bizarre incident off the pitch after he kicked the driver of the medical cart that took him off following a knock. (Reporting by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)