Form and Prospects
Ecuador overcame tragedy on the way to the 2014 World Cup
when striker Christian Benitez, who scored in three of their
World Cup qualifying matches, died of a heart attack in Qatar
where he was playing his club football.
The 27-year-old passed away in July, little more than one
month after playing in the qualifier away to Peru which turned
out to be his final game.
"Christian will always be in our hearts and our minds,
wherever we go," said captain Antonio Valencia after they
clinched their place in Brazil.
Ecuador qualified largely to thanks to their form at home in
Quito, at 2,800 metres above sea level, where they dropped only
two points in eight games.
With Antonio Valencia and Jefferson Montero on the flanks,
and two fullbacks who also push up in Juan Carlos Paredes and
Walter Ayovi, they are formidable going forward although their
attacking prowess is not matched by the current crop of
defenders.
A 4-2 friendly defeat to a second-string German side, where
the Ecuadoreans found themselves four goals behind after only 23
minutes, in May was a rude awakening.
Their 4-0 defeat to Argentina in the qualifiers has also
raised doubts about their ability to defend against world class
opposition.
Coach: Reinaldo Rueda
Like Hernan Dario Gomez and Luis Fernandez Suarez, the
previous two coaches who have led Ecuador at the World Cup, the
56-year-old Rueda is from neighbouring Colombia.
He will be making his second successive World Cup
appearance, having led Honduras in South Africa in 2010,
although they went out in the group stage without scoring a
goal.
Rueda was under severe pressure after his team finished
bottom of their group in the 2011 Copa America but clung on to
his job on the back of some important wins in Quito and rebuilt
the side.
He was not a professional player himself and began his
coaching career with Cortulua, Deportivo Cali and Independiente
Medellin. After spells coaching the Colombian under-20 team, he
was in charge of the senior side from 2004-06.
Key player: Jefferson Montero
The worldwide audience will be more familiar with Antonio
Valencia on the right flank, yet the Manchester United player
could find himself overshadowed by Jefferson Montero on the
left.
The 24-year-old's speed, trickery and electric finishing
make him an instant crowd pleaser and he can be unplayable on
his day.
In his best performance of the qualifiers, he
single-handedly shredded the Paraguay defence to ribbons,
scoring two goals and brilliantly setting up a third.
Montero's progress has been hampered by a rather chequered
club career. Already, he has played at Emelec and Independiente
Jose Teran at home, been loaned to Sinaloa in Mexico, moved to
Villarreal in Spain, then loaned to Levante and Betis. He is now
at Morelia in Mexico.
How they qualified: Fourth in South American qualifying
group
2011
Oct 7 Venezuela H W 2-0 J.Ayovi, Benitez
Nov 11 Paraguay A L 1-2 Rojas
Nov 15 Peru H W 2-1 Mendez, Benitez
2012
June 2 Argentina A L 0-4
June 10 Colombia H W 1-0 Benitez
Sept 7 Bolivia H W 1-0 Caicedo (pen)
Sept 11 Uruguay A D 1-1 Caicedo (pen)
Oct 12 Chile H W 3-1 Caicedo 2 (1pen),
Castillo
Oct 16 Venezuela A D 1-1 Castillo
2013
March 23 Paraguay H W 4-1 Caicedo,
Montero 2,
Benitez
June 7 Peru A L 0-1
June 11 Argentina H D 1-1 Castillo
Sept 6 Colombia A L 0-1
Sept 10 Bolivia A D 1-1 Caicedo (pen)
Oct 11 Uruguay H W 1-0 Montero
Oct 15 Chile A L 1-2 Caicedo
World Cup record:
Previous World Cup appearances (2): 2002, 2006
Best performances: Last 16: 2006
Odds: William Hill odds to win World Cup (Nov.2013): 150-1
