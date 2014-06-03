Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
QUITO, June 2 Midfielder Segundo Castillo was included in Ecuador's 23-man World Cup squad on Monday despite needing up to three weeks to recover from a knee injury he sustained at the weekend.
Coach Reinaldo Rueda, whose squad list was issued by the Ecuadorean Football Federation, considers the central midfielder, a veteran of Ecuador's last finals in Germany in 2006, an essential part of his team.
The widely-travelled 32-year-old suffered a nasty knock on his knee in a clash in which Mexico's Luis Montes broke a leg during a friendly in Texas on Saturday.
Rueda has opted to take 19-year-old Carlos Gruezo of VfB Stuttgart, capped twice, as extra cover in midfield in his only surprise pick.
Ecuador's opening Group E match against Switzerland in Brasilia is on June 15 before they face Honduras on June 20 in Curitiba and France in Rio de Janeiro five days later.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Maximo Banguera (Barcelona SC), Alexander Dominguez (LDU Quito), Adrian Bone (El Nacional)
Defenders: Frickson Erazo (Flamengo), Jorge Guagua, Oscar Bagui, Gabriel Achilier (all Emelec), Walter Ayovi (Pachuca), Juan Carlos Paredes (Barcelona SC)
Midfielders: Segundo Castillo (Al-Hilal), Carlos Gruezo (VfB Stuttgart), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse Arnhem), Cristian Noboa (Dynamo Moscow), Luis Saritama (Barcelona SC), Antonio Valencia (Manchester United), Edison Mendez (Independiente Santa Fe), Michael Arroyo (Atlante)
Forwards: Felipe Caicedo (Al-Jazira), Jefferson Montero (Morelia), Joao Rojas (Cruz Azul), Fidel Martinez, Jaime Ayovi (both Tijuana), Enner Valencia (Pachuca) (Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)