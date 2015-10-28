QUITO Oct 28 Ecuador's Antonio Valencia has been ruled out of November's World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Venezuela due to an ankle injury, his country's football federation said on Wednesday.

"The Manchester United player... suffered an injury to his ankle in the weekend match against Manchester City and will miss the games against Uruguay and Venezuela in the South American qualifiers," the federation said in a statement.

Ecuador take on Uruguay at home on Nov. 12 and then face Venezuela away on Nov. 17. They will announce their squad for the double header on Nov. 4.

The Andean side are one of only three teams to have a 100 percent record after two games, and completed a shock 2-0 win over Argentina in Buenos Aires. (Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Toby Davis)