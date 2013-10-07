Oct 7 Egypt named 11 players from Cairo giants Al Ahli in a 26-man squad for next week's World Cup playoff against Ghana and dropped English-born defender Adam El-Abd.

Coach Bob Bradley has selected the backbone of his team from the club who made a significant step on Sunday in their bid to retain the African Champions League title by holding Coton Sport of Cameroon to a 1-1 draw away in the first leg of their semifinal.

El Abd from Brighton and Hove Albion, who scored an own goal in last month's qualifier against Guinea, has been dropped along with the Belgian-based defensive duo of Ahmed Ouka and Ahmed Samir Farag, the Egyptian Football Association said on their website (www.efa.com.eg).

Egypt, who made their last World Cup appearance in 1990, host the return leg in Cairo on Nov. 19. The aggregate winner qualifies for next year's finals in Brazil.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Al Shennawi (Al Masry), Sherif Ekrami (Al Ahli), Mohamed Sobhi (Ismaili)

Defenders: Mohamed Abdulshafi (Zamalek), Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City), Hazem Emam (Zamalek), Ahmed Fathi, Wael Gomaa, Sayed Moawad, Mohamed Naguib, Rami Rabiea, Ahmed Shedid (all Al Ahli)

Midfielders: Mohamed Aboutrika, Abdullah Al Saied (both Al Ahli), Amr Al-Sulaya (Ismaili), Hossam Ashour (Al Ahli), Ahmed Eid (Zamalek), Mohamed Elneny (Basel), Hossam Ghaly (Lierse), Mahmoud Kahraba (Luzern), Mahmoud Shikabala (Zamalek), Walid Soliman (Al Ahli)

Forwards: Ahmed Hassan (Rio Ave, Portugal), Mohamed Nagui (Hull City), Mohamed Salah (Basel), Amr Zaki (Al Salmiya) (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)