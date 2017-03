Nov 19 Ghana secured a third successive World Cup finals appearance despite a 2-1 defeat by Egypt in the second leg of their playoff in Cairo on Tuesday.

The Ghanaians triumphed 7-3 on aggregate, having done the hard work in the first leg in Kumasi last month, and will now get the opportunity to improve on their quarter-final finish at the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

Egypt, playing in strife-torn Cairo for the first time in two years, restored some pride with victory on the night thanks to goals by former Wigan Athletic forward Amr Zaki and Gedo.

Kevin-Prince Boateng grabbed a late goal for Ghana.

For Egypt it is another heart-breaking qualification near-miss, having not appeared at the World Cup since Italia 90 despite winning an unmatched four African Nations Cup titles in the same period.