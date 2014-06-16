Soccer-Juve's Buffon wants to avoid Leicester in quarter-finals
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 16 England manager Roy Hodgson received a boost on Monday when winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to full training for the first time since picking up a knee injury against Ecuador in a warm-up game on June 4.
Oxlade-Chamberlain trained with the squad at the Urca military base in the shadows of Sugarloaf mountain, taking part in a series of running drills while wearing a brace on his right knee.
The 20-year-old then practiced some ball work away from the main squad, who are preparing for Thursday's Group D match against Uruguay.
England lost their opening Group D game to Italy 2-1 and Hodgson was due to address the media later on Monday. (editing by Justin Palmer)
TURIN, Italy, March 14 Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon named outsiders Leicester City on Tuesday as they team he wanted to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals.
* Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters
March 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Tuesday Juventus 1 Paulo Dybala 42pen Porto 0 Red Card: Maxi Pereira 40 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,161 - - - Leicester City 2 Wes Morgan 27, Marc Albrighton 54 Sevilla 0 Red Card: Samir Nasri 74 Missed penalty: Steven N'Zonzi 80 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,520 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT):