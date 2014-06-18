RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 England manager Roy Hodgson expects Uruguay's prolific striker Luis Suarez to return from an injury lay-off and give the South Americans a much-needed boost when the teams meet in the World Cup on Thursday.

Suarez scored 31 goals in 33 games for Liverpool last season, making him the terror of defenders in the English Premier League. He underwent knee surgery last month and missed Uruguay's opening 3-1 defeat to Costa Rica last week.

"We believe Luis Suarez will come back and that will be a big boost for them, not just as a player but as a sort of confidence booster for the whole team," Hodgson told reporters in Rio before the squad left for Sao Paulo.

"Of course we would like to think that as a team we can keep him quiet but I'm sure he's got other ideas.

"We know how good he is. We know what he can do and our players will have to make certain, like they do when they play against Liverpool, that they deal with it."

England and Uruguay both lost their opening Group D games and their encounter on Thursday is vital to their chances of avoiding an early exit.

Suarez said earlier this week that he was 100 percent fit and Hodgson knows exceptional players like him can lift an entire team with their performances.

"We saw (Diego) Maradona do it with Napoli all those years ago," the England coach said. "Napoli had never won anything serious in Italy then suddenly Maradona pitches up and they become champions of Italy and they won the UEFA Cup."

Hodgson was less forthcoming about his thoughts on his own striker Wayne Rooney who has yet to get a goal at a World Cup.

British media have argued incessantly about where exactly Rooney should play and some of his critics say he does not deserve a place in the starting 11.

Hodgson said "Wayne worked very hard like the rest of the team," in England's opening 2-1 defeat by Italy but he declined to comment on what role Rooney would play on Thursday.

"As you know, in all the time we've been together I never give teams away before I've spoken to the players," Hodgson said.

"At the moment, the players don't know what team I'm going to select on Thursday, so I've got no intention here, unfortunately, of saying he will or he won't play." (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Alan Baldwin)