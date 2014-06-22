RIO DE JANEIRO, June 22 Captain Steven Gerrard will take his time to decide his international future after England's humiliating exit from the World Cup, he said at a news conference on Sunday.

"I won't be rushing into any decision. I spoke to the manager this morning and it's not the right time," the 34-year-old Liverpool midfielder said, sitting alongside England manager Roy Hodgson.

"I'm hurting very badly and broken from what's gone on in the last couple of weeks. I need to get away on holiday," added Gerrard, who has 113 caps for his country.

Hodgson also said he would not resign despite the failure to reach the last 16, following defeats by Italy and Uruguay.

He is only halfway through his term as manager with England starting their European Championship 2016 qualifying campaign in September.

"We are very, very disappointed for the fans but we did try our very best," Hodgson said.

"It's a fantastic job and I'm privileged to work with such a talented bunch of players."

England were knocked out with a game still to play in Group D following Costa Rica's shock 1-0 win over the Italians on Friday. England play Costa Rica on Tuesday in Belo Horizonte.

It is the first time they have not made it out of the group stages since 1958 and the first time they have been eliminated after just two matches. (Writing by Tony Goodson; editing by Martyn Herman)