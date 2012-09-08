LONDON, Sept 8 Defender Ashley Cole will miss
England's second World Cup qualifier against Ukraine on Tuesday
after failing to recover from the ankle injury that sidelined
him for Friday's 5-0 win over Moldova.
Cole, who has won 98 caps, took the knock when his Chelsea
side were thumped 4-1 by Atletico Madrid in the European Super
Cup match in Monaco last week.
The FA said in a brief statement on their website
(www.thefa.com): "Ashley Cole was assessed by the medical staff
on Saturday and will not be available for the qualifier with
Ukraine on Tuesday."
The FA also said that Cole's Chelsea team mate John Terry
was having treatment from the medical team after hurting his
ankle against Moldova.
England finished the game with 10 men after Terry limped off
just before the end.
If Terry does not play his fellow Chelsea defender Gary
Cahill is likely to replace him and partner Manchester City's
Joleon Lescott in the heart of the defence.
Terry was involved in a highly controversial incident
against Ukraine during Euro 2012 when he cleared a shot away
from the England goal after the ball had crossed the line.
UEFA, European soccer's ruling body, have since admitted the
goal should have been given, but it was not and England won the
match 1-0.
(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Martyn Herman)