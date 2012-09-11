Soccer-Conte keeps feet on ground as Chelsea edge closer to double
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
LONDON, Sept 11 Frank Lampard rescued a point for England when he scored an 87th minute penalty to force a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in their Group H World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Tuesday.
England finished with 10 men when captain Steven Gerrard was sent off a minute after the equaliser for a second yellow card as they struggled following Friday's opening 5-0 win in Moldova.
Ukraine looked like inflicting a rare home World Cup defeat on England after Evhen Konoplianka's stunning 39th minute goal until Lampard struck after Evhen Khacheridi handled in the area.
England substitute Danny Welbeck hit the post just before the equaliser and Jermain Defoe had a goal ruled out for an infringement in the first half but Ukraine also had chances and in the end were disappointed to go home with just one point. (Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Ken Ferris)
Feb 18 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte paid tribute to the performances of his back-up players as his in-form team moved a step closer to a league and cup double.
* Dortmund ease past Wolfsburg 3-0 (Updates with Hamburg SV draw)
BARCELONA, Feb 18 Gareth Bale was given a rousing welcome back by Real Madrid supporters when he came off the bench against Espanyol on Saturday and just 12 minutes later gave them a goal in return to seal a 2-0 win that kept them on top of La Liga.