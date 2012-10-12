LONDON Oct 12 Wayne Rooney and Danny Welbeck scored twice as England laboured to a 5-0 victory over whipping-boys San Marino to go top of World Cup Group H qualifying on Friday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also notched his first international goal as the hosts found the net three times in the last 20 minutes at Wembley after San Marino had frustrated them for most of the match.

England, camped in the opposition half from the kickoff, took 35 minutes to make the breakthrough with skipper Rooney converting a penalty after goalkeeper Aldo Simoncini had clattered into Welbeck.

Welbeck quickly made it 2-0 but England had to wait until the 70th minute for Rooney to grab the third.

Manchester United striker Welbeck added the fourth from close range before Oxlade-Chamberlain curled in the fifth goal. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)