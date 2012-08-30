LONDON Aug 30 England coach Roy Hodgson named a
24-man squad on Thursday for the opening World Cup qualifying
games with Moldova (Sept. 7) and Ukraine (Sept. 11):
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Birmingham City), Joe Hart
(Manchester City), John Ruddy (Norwich City)
Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Ryan Bertrand
(Chelsea), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Phil
Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Joleon Lescott
(Manchester City), John Terry (Chelsea), Kyle Walker (Tottenham
Hotspur)
Midfielders: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Tom
Cleverley (Manchester United), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
(Arsenal), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Adam Johnson
(Sunderland), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester
City), Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Forwards: Andy Carroll (Liverpool), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham
Hotspur), Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea), Danny Welbeck (Manchester
United)
