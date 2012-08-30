LONDON Aug 30 Chelsea captain John Terry, awaiting an FA hearing after being charged with racially abusing Anton Ferdinand, is in England's squad for the opening World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Ukraine next month.

The former England skipper, who in July was found not guilty of racially abusing the Queens Park Rangers central defender in a criminal trial, returns for England after missing the 2-1 friendly win over Italy earlier this month.

Despite being out of favour at Liverpool, striker Andy Carroll was also included in a 24-man squad by England coach Roy Hodgson alongside fellow forwards Jermain Defoe, Daniel Sturridge and Danny Welbeck.

England play Moldova in Chisinau on Sept. 7 before returning home to meet Ukraine at Wembley four days later.

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Birmingham City), Joe Hart (Manchester City), John Ruddy (Norwich City)

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Ryan Bertrand (Chelsea), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), John Terry (Chelsea), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool), Adam Johnson (Sunderland), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester City), Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

Forwards: Andy Carroll (Liverpool), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United) (Writing by Mark Pangallo; editing by Tony Jimenez)