LONDON, Sept 6 England outclassed Moldova 4-0 to top World Cup qualifying Group H thanks with two goals from Danny Welbeck and one each from captain Steven Gerrard and Rickie Lambert sealing a comfortable victory at Wembley on Friday.

The result gave England the perfect lift ahead of Tuesday's far more difficult game in Kiev against Ukraine, who kept alive their chances of qualifying for next year's finals in Brazil with an even more emphatic 9-0 win over San Marino.

With previous group leaders Montenegro drawing 1-1 in Poland, England head the group with 15 points from seven matches ahead of Montenegro, who have played one match more, on goal difference. Ukraine have 14 points and Poland 10 from seven.

England went ahead through Gerrard who scored with a low strike after 12 minutes before Lambert made it 2-0 with a header in the 26th. Welbeck wrapped up the victory by scoring either side of halftime. (Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Ken Ferris)