UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ibrahimovic fires Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
LONDON Oct 14 Midfielder Frank Lampard and defender Ryan Bertrand have been ruled out of England's 2014 World Cup qualifier against Poland in Warsaw through injury, the FA said in a statement on Sunday.
Lampard (calf) and Bertrand (illness) did not feature in England's 5-0 win over San Marino on Friday and will not be ready for Tuesday's game.
England top Group H with seven points from three matches, three ahead of Montenegro and Poland who have both played a game less. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Clare Fallon)
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 19 Draw for FA Cup quarter-finals (Premier League unless stated)
Feb 19 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.