LONDON Oct 14 Midfielder Frank Lampard and defender Ryan Bertrand have been ruled out of England's 2014 World Cup qualifier against Poland in Warsaw through injury, the FA said in a statement on Sunday.

Lampard (calf) and Bertrand (illness) did not feature in England's 5-0 win over San Marino on Friday and will not be ready for Tuesday's game.

England top Group H with seven points from three matches, three ahead of Montenegro and Poland who have both played a game less. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Clare Fallon)