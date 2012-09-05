LONDON, Sept 5 England winger Adam Johnson has
pulled out of the squad to play Moldova and Ukraine in the
upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to injury, the Football
Association (FA) said on Wednesday.
"Johnson had a scan on Wednesday after picking up a minor
thigh injury, and has returned to Sunderland," the FA said on
their website (www.thefa.com).
Johnson, who recently moved to Sunderland from fellow
Premier League club Manchester City, was back in the squad after
missing manager Roy Hodgson's selection for Euro 2012.
England, who play in Moldova in qualifying Group H on Friday
before returning home to play Ukraine at Wembley Stadium on
Tuesday, have also lost defender Ashley Cole and striker Andy
Carroll in recent days.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Clare Fallon)