LONDON, Sept 5 England striker Daniel Sturridge has been ruled out of Friday's World Cup qualifier against Moldova, the FA said on its website on Thursday.

The in-form forward has returned to his club Liverpool for treatment on a thigh injury but could be fit to play in England's game away in Ukraine on Tuesday.

England manager Roy Hodgson was already without striker Wayne Rooney, who has a head injury, for both games and 22-year-old Danny Welbeck looks set to lead the attack against Moldova at Wembley.

England are second in qualifying Group H, two points behind Montenegro and one ahead of Ukraine. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)