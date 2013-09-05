Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON, Sept 5 England striker Daniel Sturridge has been ruled out of Friday's World Cup qualifier against Moldova, the FA said on its website on Thursday.
The in-form forward has returned to his club Liverpool for treatment on a thigh injury but could be fit to play in England's game away in Ukraine on Tuesday.
England manager Roy Hodgson was already without striker Wayne Rooney, who has a head injury, for both games and 22-year-old Danny Welbeck looks set to lead the attack against Moldova at Wembley.
England are second in qualifying Group H, two points behind Montenegro and one ahead of Ukraine. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.