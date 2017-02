BERNE, July 19 Equatorial Guinea have been penalised for fielding an ineligible player in two World Cup qualifiers, benefiting Cape Verde who now have an outside chance of topping their qualifying group.

FIFA said that Cape Verde had been declared 3-0 winners of both their Group B meetings with Equatorial Guinea, who fielded Emilio Nsue Lopez when he was not eligible to play.

Equatorial Guinea had won the first match 4-3 in March and Cape Verde were 2-1 winners in the return last month.

The decision meant that Cape Verde, previously eliminated, moved within two points of group leaders Tunisia who they visit on Sept. 6 in the final group match for both teams. (Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Justin Palmer)