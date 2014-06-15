June 15 Spain reserve goalkeeper David De Gea missed training on Sunday after picking up a muscle injury in the buttock region, the holders said.

"The Spanish team medical staff will assess the Madrid-born keeper's progress on a daily basis to determine when he can rejoin the group," Spain said on their official website (www.sefutbol.com).

De Gea, 23, made his debut for the world and European champions against El Salvador this month in Spain's final warm-up before the World Cup in Brazil.

The Manchester United keeper is unlikely to feature unless captain Iker Casillas is unavailable, although there have been calls for De Gea's inclusion after Casillas put in a woeful performance in Friday's 5-1 Group B loss to the Netherlands.

Spain's second game is against Chile on Wednesday and they also have Napoli keeper Pepe Reina in the squad. (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)