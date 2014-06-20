* Secretary general says coach should stay on

* Del Bosque says not the time to discuss future (Adds Del Bosque quotes)

June 20 The Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) wants Spain coach Vicente del Bosque to remain in the job despite the team's failure at the World Cup finals in Brazil, according to secretary general Jorge Perez.

Del Bosque, who has a contract until after the 2016 European Championship in France, said he would consider his position after the holders lost their opening two Group B games to the Netherlands and Chile and were eliminated from the tournament.

Perez said there had not yet been any formal discussion about Del Bosque's future and it had been decided to wait until the team, who play their final match against Australia on Monday, were back in Spain before holding talks.

"It is better to let some time elapse and wait to discuss things calmly in Madrid," Perez said on Spanish radio.

"When Del Bosque signed the contract (to 2016) he said that if for any reason we thought he should not continue he would leave," he added.

"Del Bosque has not presented his resignation and if he did we would ask him to carry on.

"His family might convince him not to continue but we will not find anyone better," Perez said.

"From the top to the bottom at the federation we are with Del Bosque. If we have the best why change?"

Del Bosque, 63, has earned his place in the pantheon of soccer's greatest managers despite the unexpected setback in Brazil.

After taking over from Luis Aragones following Spain's Euro 2008 victory, he led the nation to their first World Cup triumph in South Africa in 2010 and a second successive continental title at Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.

At a news conference at Spain's training base in Curitiba on Friday, Del Bosque said that the midst of a competition was not the right time to be talking about his future.

"The best thing for the federation will also be the best thing for me," he told reporters.

"But the reality is what it is and as far as it's up to me I want to do what is best for the national team.

"If they had told me that we would be in this situation before we arrived (in Brazil), considering how the players were training and how focused they were, I would have thought it was impossible." (Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)