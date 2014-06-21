CURITIBA, Brazil, June 21 Spain centre back Gerard Pique had to pull out of training on Saturday after feeling discomfort in an adductor muscle, making him a doubt for Monday's final World Cup Group B match against Australia.

"Gerard Pique had to withdraw due to pain in the adductor muscle region," the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on the team's website (www.sefutbol.com).

Reserve goalkeeper David De Gea, who also has a muscle injury, missed training completely, while the other 21 members of the squad are available for the clash in Curitiba, the federation added.

Holders Spain are looking to end their campaign at the finals in Brazil with a victory after they were eliminated from the tournament thanks to resounding defeats to the Netherlands and Chile in their opening two matches.

Pique had a poor game against the Dutch and coach Vicente del Bosque dropped him for the Chile match, bringing Javi Martinez in to partner Sergio Ramos at centre back.

Australia are also playing for pride after they were beaten 3-1 by Chile and 3-2 by the Dutch in their two outings. (Writing by Iain Rogers in Brasilia, editing by Justin Palmer)