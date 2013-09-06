Sept 6 Robin van Persie's stoppage time penalty spared the Netherlands from suffering an embarrassing defeat as they drew 2-2 in Estonia to keep up their unbeaten run in the World Cup qualifiers in Tallinn on Friday.

The spot kick delivered a devastating blow to lowly Estonia, who were just minutes away from a famous triumph after Konstantin Vassiljev scored twice on either side of the interval for the hosts.

They had come back from conceding a goal inside the opening 60 seconds when Arjen Robben's strike threatened a one-sided result for the Group D leaders.

The Dutch dropped points for the first time in the preliminaries after six successive wins but still have a handy six-point lead over second-placed Romania, who are on 13, in the standings. Estonia remain second bottom with seven points. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)