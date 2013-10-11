TALLINN Oct 11 Turkey beat Estonia 2-0 in World Cup qualifying Group D on Friday to boost their hopes of reaching next year's finals in Brazil via the playoffs.

The win took Turkey to 16 points, second in the group and ahead of third-placed Romania on goal difference and two points clear of Hungary.

The Netherlands, who beat Hungary 8-1 on Friday, have already qualified as group winners. Romania beat Andorra 4-0 on Friday.

After a slow start, Umut Bulut opening the scoring for Turkey in the 22nd minute when he headed home a cross from the left.

Burak Yilmaz made it two in the 47th minute.

Turkey host the Netherlands on Tuesday, while Romania play Estonia and Hungary face Andorra.

(Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by Stephen Wood)