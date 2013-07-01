BERNE, July 1 South Africa were thrown a World Cup qualifying lifeline on Monday after rivals Ethiopia were docked three points by FIFA for fielding an ineligible player in a match against Botswana.

In a statement released by soccer's global governing body, FIFA said that Minyahile Teshome Beyene should not have played in Ethiopia's 2-1 win as he was suspended for accumulated yellow cards.

As a result, Botswana were declared winners of the Group A game by a 3-0 margin and Ethiopia, who had gone five points clear of South Africa at the top with one match each to play, saw their previously unassailable lead cut to two points.

Ethiopia are still favourites to top the group as they visit Central African Republic in their final game on Sept 6 while South Africa host Botswana the same day. (Writing by Brian Homewood)