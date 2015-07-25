UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ST PETERSBURG, July 25 European qualifying competition draw for 2018 World Cup in Russia. GROUP A Netherlands France Sweden Bulgaria Belarus Luxembourg GROUP B Portugal Switzerland Hungary Faroe Islands Latvia Andorra GROUP C Germany Czech Republic Northern Ireland Norway Azerbaijan San Marino GROUP D Wales Austria Serbia Ireland Moldova Georgia GROUP E Romania Denmark Poland Montenegro Armenia Kazakhstan GROUP F England Slovakia Scotland Slovenia Lithuania Malta GROUP G Spain Italy Albania Israel FYR Macedonia Liechtenstein GROUP H Belgium Bosnia Greece Estonia Cyprus GROUP I Croatia Iceland Ukraine Turkey Finland The nine group winners advance directly to the World Cup finals. The eight runners-up with the best record against the teams first, third, fourth and fifth in their groups proceed to playoffs to decide the remaining four European berths. Tournament hosts Russia are given a bye to the finals. (Editing by Toby Davis)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February