By Brian Homewood
| BERNE, Sept 10
Hungarians may find out whether
their team's recent improvements are signs of a genuine revival
or a false dawn when they face Netherlands in a soccer World Cup
qualifier on Tuesday.
Austria and Belgium, who like Hungary are aiming to end long
spells in the wilderness, also have home games which could by
pivotal for their hopes of qualifying for Brazil in 2014.
The Austrians will be attempting to end a run of seven
consecutive defeats against neighbours Germany while
underachieving Belgium host Croatia, a country which has often
punched above its weight in football terms.
Spain begin their title defence with a long trip to Georgia
while France, Portugal and England all have a good chance of
finishing Tuesday with six points from two games as they follow
winning starts with reasonably straightforward home games.
France host Belarus in Group I, England play Ukraine, a team
they beat during Euro 2012 in Group H, and Cristiano Ronaldo's
Portugal entertain Azerbaijan in Group F.
Italy, held 2-2 in Bulgaria on Friday, should have little
trouble at home to Malta in Group B.
Hungary's current team are a long way from the Mighty
Magyars, who revolutionised football in the early 1950s, but
they are regarded as a vast improvement on some of the country's
recent offerings.
Their third place at the world under-20 championship in
Egypt three years ago suggested that a bumper crop of young
talent is on the way.
Recent performances at senior level, led by players such as
winger Balazs Dzsudzsak and forward Adam Szalai, have also shown
signs of promise.
They managed a respectable six wins in 10 games as they
finished third in their Euro 2012 qualifying group which also
featured Sweden and Netherlands.
Coach Sandor Erevgari, who pleaded for stability when he
took over two years ago after leading the under-20 side in
Egypt, has survived his first qualifying campaign and continued
into the next two-year cycle.
STEP FORWARD
That in itself is an important step forward for a team who
previously went through seven coaches in a decade and have not
qualified for a finals since the 1986 World Cup.
A win over the Dutch, who won 4-0 on their visit to Budapest
in a Euro 2012 qualifier, would be a genuine sign that things
are getting better and would give Hungary a realistic chance of
challenging for at least second place in the group.
Both teams won their opening games in Group D which also
sees two other games on Tuesday with Turkey and Estonia, who
both lost their first matches, facing each other in Istanbul and
Romania hosting Andorra in Bucharest.
Belgium and Croatia, who meet in Group A, both started with
wins, the Belgians beating Wales 2-0 away and their opponents
overcoming Macedonia.
Belgium, who qualified for six successive World Cups between
1982 and 2002, have not returned to the finals since that run
ended but are seen as having a golden generation led by Eden
Hazard and Vincent Kompany.
Scotland host Macedonia and Serbia are at home to Wales in
arguably the most even of the nine first-round groups.
Scotland and Serbia drew 0-0 in their opener on Saturday.
Austria, who last qualified in 1998, are full of optimism as
they open their campaign at home to their biggest rivals, who
started with a predictably straightforward 3-0 win over Faroe
Islands in Group C.
The match is Marcel Koller's competitive debut as Austria's
coach, nearly one year after he replaced Didi Constantini.
Sweden should have a gentle introduction as they make their
debut in the group at home to Kazakhstan.
Spain defend a two-year unbeaten record in competitive
internationals when they make the long trip to Georgia, who
started with a 1-0 win over Belarus on Friday.
Since losing 1-0 to Switzerland at the 2010 World Cup,
Vicente del Bosque's team have gone unbeaten in 20 competitive
games - six at the World Cup, eight in Euro 2012 qualifying and
another six at Euro 2012 itself.
The winners of the nine groups qualify directly for Brazil
in 2014 and the eight best runners-up have another chance in
two-leg playoffs.
