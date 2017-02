ZURICH Oct 21 Former world champions France will play Ukraine for a place in the World Cup finals in Brazil next year following the draw for the European playoffs on Monday.

Didier Deschamps, the coach of unseeded France, was desperate to avoid facing seeded Portugal who were paired with Sweden.

Iceland, who have never reached the finals of a major tournament, will meet Croatia while 2004 European champions Greece take on Romania.

The eight were the best runners-up from the nine European groups and the four qualifiers will complete Europe's 13-team representation at the finals.

The first legs will be played on Nov. 15 with the return legs on Nov. 19. (Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer)