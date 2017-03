MONACO Feb 7 Colombian talisman Radamel Falcao's recovery from a knee injury is going well and he has a good chance of playing at the World Cup in June, Monaco coach Claudio Ranieri said on Friday.

The striker needed surgery after sustaining cruciate ligament damage in a French Cup tie last month and at the time he looked unlikely to take part in his country's first appearance at the finals since 1998.

"His recovery has gone very well," Italian Ranieri told a news conference. "His knee situation is really improving so he's very happy because he obviously has the World Cup in mind.

"I think that if the recovery continues to go this way he will be able to play at the World Cup."

Colombia face Greece, Ivory Coast and Japan in Group C in Brazil. (Reporting by Etienne Ballerini; writing by Gregory Blachier; editing by Tony Jimenez)