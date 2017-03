RIO DE JANEIRO, June 18 Some 100 Chilean soccer fans stormed the Maracana media centre around an hour before kick-off on Wednesday, raising major concerns for FIFA and organisers at the World Cup.

Witnesses say an internal partition wall was smashed down as the fans invaded. A group of 30 were being held by security while others ran away.

At least one Chilean fan, a woman, was injured and taken outside in a wheelchair.

Chile play Spain later in Rio on Wednesday. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)