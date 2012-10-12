Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
Oct 12 Faroe Island 1 Sweden 2 - World Cup qualifying Group C result.
In Torshavn
Scorers:
Faroe Islands: Rogvi Baldvinsson 57
Sweden: Alexander Kacaniklic 65, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 75
Halftime: 0-0
Teams:
Faroe Islands: 1-Gunnar Nielsen, 2-Jonas Naes, 3-Pol Justinussen, 4-Odmar Faero, 5-Rogvi Baldvinsson, 6-Hallur Hansson (18-Suni Olsen 83), 7-Frodi Benjaminsen, 8-Simun Samuelsen, 9-Daniel Udsen (12-Hjalgrim Elttor 85), 10-Christian Holst (17- Arnbiorn Hansen 71), 11-Joan Edmundsson
Sweden: 1-Andreas Isaksson, 2-Mikael Lustig, 3-Jonas Olsson, 4-Andreas Granqvist, 5-Martin Olsson, 7-Sebastian Larsson, 9-Kim Kallstrom (8-Anders Svensson 62), 16-Pontus Wernbloom, 21-Christian Wilhelmsson (19- Alexander Kacaniklic 62), 10-Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 22-Matthias Ranegie (20-Marcus Berg 77)
Referee: Anastasios Sidiropoulos (Greece) (Editing by Phil O'Connor)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
