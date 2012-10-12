TORSHAVN Oct 12 Zlatan Ibrahimovic bundled home the winner to spare Sweden's blushes as they came from a goal down to beat the Faroe Islands 2-1 in a 2014 World Cup Group C qualifier on Friday.

The Sweden captain sunk the plucky Faroes on 75 minutes, flicking Pontus Wernbloom's delicate first-time pass past keeper Gunnar Nielsen before firing home.

The fired-up Faroes, playing on their new artificial pitch for the first time, stunned the Swedes on 57 minutes when a weak Jonas Olsson clearance fell to Rogvi Baldvinsson and he scored with a low shot past Andreas Isaksson.

Sweden coach Erik Hamren made an inspired double substitution just after the hour, bringing on Anders Svensson and Alexander Kacaniklic.

The move quickly paid off when Ibrahimovic, limited to speculative shots from distance in the opening half, linked up with Svensson and set up Kacaniklic to equalise.

Sweden have two wins from two in the group. Germany, also on six points, face Ireland in Dublin later on Friday. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Dublin, editing by Justin Palmer)