TORSHAVN Oct 16 Ireland, battered 6-1 by Germany last week, got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track with a 4-1 victory at Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

The first half was a cagey affair with the home side comfortably dealing with the long-ball tactics of Giovanni Trapattoni's Irish side.

Left back Marc Wilson put the visitors in front in the 47th minute after cutting in and unleashing a fierce right-foot shot that flew in after taking a touch off a defender.

Jon Walters made it 2-0 a few minutes later with a looping header before Arnbiorn Hansen rose highest to nod a goal back for the Faroes.

Ireland restored their two-goal lead when Pol Johannus Justinussen hooked a Walters cross into his own net after 73 minutes.

Centre half Darren O'Dea then headed in a corner from Aiden McGeady in the 89th minute.

Ireland now have six points from three games while the Faroes remain bottom of Group C with zero points. (Writing by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm; editing by Tony Jimenez)