SANTO ANDRE, Brazil, June 14 Franz Beckenbauer will skip the World Cup in Brazil after the former West Germany captain and coach was banned by FIFA for 90 days for failing to co-operate with the ruling body's ethics committee.

In an interview with Germany's Bild newspaper published on Saturday, Beckenbauer said he had cancelled his plans to attend the semi-finals and final after being banned on Friday.

FIFA said Beckenbauer had received repeated requests to provide information to an ethics committee investigation. Beckenbauer said he wanted the questions posed in German.

"The World Cup is cancelled for me," Beckenbauer said. "I'll drop the plans to travel to Brazil. I assume that I'm not welcome by FIFA any more."

Beckenbauer, who was on the FIFA executive committee which controversially awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights to Qatar, had received "repeated requests" to provide information, FIFA said in a statement.

The ban was imposed at the request of U.S. lawyer Michael Garcia, head of the investigatory chamber of FIFA's ethics committee, who is leading an investigation into the 2022 decision.

Beckenbauer is regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the game and is revered in Germany, where he is honorary president of Bayern Munich, and abroad.

As a player, Beckenbauer redefined the role of libero and captained the West Germany side which won the 1974 World Cup.

He led West Germany to World Cup victory as a coach in 1990 and was head of the local organising committee when Germany hosted the tournament in 2006. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum, editing by Ed Osmond)