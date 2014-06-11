SAO PAULO, June 11 Last year was so good financially for FIFA that it has promised "extraordinary success premiums" for its member associations and confederations.

Soccer's world governing body made a "surplus" of $72 million in 2013, taking reserves to $1.432 billion, FIFA's Financial Director Markus Kuttner told delegates at its annual Congress on Wednesday.

FIFA promised additional payments of $250,000 to each of the 209 member associations and $2.5 million to the six regional confederations.

"If 2014 goes as planned, and we have no reason to doubt it won't, each member will receive $500,000 and each confederation will receive $4.5 million," Kuttner added.

He said the 2014 payments will be confirmed by the end of this year and paid in early 2015.

Kuttner also said the budget for the 2018 World Cup in Russia will be $2.153 billion. Some $91 million will be spent on the 2016, 2017 and 2018 Club World Cups and $60 million on the next women's World Cup in Canada in 2015.

Operational matters will eat up $1.083 billion, almost half of which goes on human resources, mostly personnel.

"The financial outlook for 2015-18 is very positive," Kuttner said.

FIFA has amassed huge reserves over the last decade thanks largely to selling broadcast rights and sponsorship around the World Cup.

This year's tournament kicks off in Sao Paulo on Thursday when the host nation take on Croatia. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)